First Element & DDFF offer pre tender financing

First Element Diamond Services announced its cooperation with the Del Gatto Diamond Finance Fund (DDFF), offering their clients pre tender financing for their diamond production, says The Diamond Loupe, a Belgium-based industry edition.

This includes not only the full run of mine production but also any special stones that may be recovered.

Thanks to this cooperation, diamond producers and buyers will be able to receive funds before tender sales, which marks a first.

Producers will be given the ability to attain downstream margins for their most exceptional stones, as the DDF – through First Element – can offer special off take arrangements with those producers recovering large or fancy diamonds.

These stones will be financed immediately and then manufactures in the DDFF facilities. The polished stones will then be certified, marketed and sold with the profits being shared.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





