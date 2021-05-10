Gembridge signs deal with Chinastone to drive digital sales of machine-cut gemstones globally

Digital coloured gemstone trading platform Gembridge has signed an agreement with Chinastone to exclusively deliver digital sales of high-precision, machine-cut natural gemstones, which is expected to boost e-commerce to the global small and medium enterprise market.

Chinastone is a leading global manufacturer of high-precision cut natural gemstones. Its clients include the world’s most admired luxury jewellery and watch brands, independent line jewellers and watch manufacturers.

Gembridge will be sole manager of Chinastone’s digital marketing and sales channel, focused on the global SME market, which currently accounts for a significant portion of Chinastone’s $59.2 mn annual turnover.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Gembridge and provide exclusive promotions. The platform will enable customers easy access to a consistent supply of high-calibrated gemstones that are colour- and quality-assured by our professionals,” said Chinastone Founder Li Chongjie.

Gembridge CEO Nick Marrett said: “Chinastone has chosen Gembridge as its exclusive digital marketing and sales channel partner worldwide on the strength of Gembridge’s Shopfront service, which delivers an end-to-end e-commerce solution tailor-made for the coloured gemstone market.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





