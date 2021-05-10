Exclusive
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
Yesterday
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gembridge signs deal with Chinastone to drive digital sales of machine-cut gemstones globally
Chinastone is a leading global manufacturer of high-precision cut natural gemstones. Its clients include the world’s most admired luxury jewellery and watch brands, independent line jewellers and watch manufacturers.
Gembridge will be sole manager of Chinastone’s digital marketing and sales channel, focused on the global SME market, which currently accounts for a significant portion of Chinastone’s $59.2 mn annual turnover.
“We’re excited to collaborate with Gembridge and provide exclusive promotions. The platform will enable customers easy access to a consistent supply of high-calibrated gemstones that are colour- and quality-assured by our professionals,” said Chinastone Founder Li Chongjie.
Gembridge CEO Nick Marrett said: “Chinastone has chosen Gembridge as its exclusive digital marketing and sales channel partner worldwide on the strength of Gembridge’s Shopfront service, which delivers an end-to-end e-commerce solution tailor-made for the coloured gemstone market.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished