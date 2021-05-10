Exclusive
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
Yesterday
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
WPIC: Platinum set for third year of deficit as industry demand surges
Platinum is used by automakers, who embed it in vehicle exhausts to neutralise harmful emissions, by other industries such as glassmaking and for jewellery and investment.
The roughly 8 mn ounces a year market will see a shortfall of 158,000 ounces in 2021, the third consecutive annual deficit, the WPIC said in its latest quarterly report.
Three months ago it forecast undersupply of 60,000 ounces in 2021.
Consumption of platinum by industry and jewellers plunged last year as the coronavirus swept the globe, but the pandemic also disrupted supply and fuelled massive demand from investors looking for a safe place to put their money.
According to WPIC, that left the market undersupplied by 863,000 ounces in 2020, the biggest deficit on record. This year, demand from auto manufacturers and industry will rise above 2019 levels, with consumption by glassmakers in particular rocketing.
Jewellery demand will recover but remain below pre-pandemic levels, while purchases by investors will fall from last year's record but remain strong by historical standards. Supply will also rise but remain lower than in 2019.
WPIC says platinum fell to an 18-year low of $558 an ounce last year as the coronavirus spread. It has risen to around $1,200 but remains significantly below its highs between 2008 and 2014.
Many analysts and investors expect further price gains in the years ahead as demand, including from the nascent hydrogen industry and automakers switching to platinum from more expensive palladium, outpaces supply.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished