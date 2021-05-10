Diamond prices set to rise

Today News

Liberum's central forecast is for the global composite price to rise to US$182/ct in 2021, rising 2% per year thereafter, miningnews.net writes.

The UK investment bank said it expected post-lockdown mined supply to fall 5% year-on-year in 2021, "reflecting ongoing constraints on production capacity in Canada, together with mine closures".

The build-up in rough diamond inventory by major producers Alrosa and De Beers in 2020 had cleared by the end of the March quarter, Liberum said, while healthy restocking demand coupled with a weak production growth rate from the majors.

"Our new diamond model expects deficits in the years ahead," Liberum said.

"We forecast subdued mine production growth over the medium- to long-term, underperforming global sales. This results in a persistent draw on producers' inventories, underpinning a sustained recovery in prices across all grades," said the bank.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





