PGMs help boost SA mining output in March

South Africa's mining output jumped 21.3% year-on-year in March, mainly due to the positive contribution from platinum group metals (PGMs), according to data released by Statistics South Africa.

PGMs production rose 68.6% during the period, contributing 11.6 percentage points.

Iron-ore leapt 47.9% contributing 4.1 percentage points, while manganese went up by 29.9% contributing 2.4 percentage points.

Gold output grew by 10.5% in March contributing 1.5 percentage points.

Statistics South Africa said seasonally adjusted mining production went up by 3.8% in the first quarter of the year compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Again the PGMs were the largest contributor with a 21.5% increase and contributing 4.3 percentage points.

Mineral sales rose by 46.9% year-on-year in March.

PGMs sales rose 76% contributing 26.1 percentage points; gold jumped 61.3% contributing 7.2 percentage points.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





