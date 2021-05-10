Exclusive
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
PGMs help boost SA mining output in March
PGMs production rose 68.6% during the period, contributing 11.6 percentage points.
Iron-ore leapt 47.9% contributing 4.1 percentage points, while manganese went up by 29.9% contributing 2.4 percentage points.
Gold output grew by 10.5% in March contributing 1.5 percentage points.
Statistics South Africa said seasonally adjusted mining production went up by 3.8% in the first quarter of the year compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.
Again the PGMs were the largest contributor with a 21.5% increase and contributing 4.3 percentage points.
Mineral sales rose by 46.9% year-on-year in March.
PGMs sales rose 76% contributing 26.1 percentage points; gold jumped 61.3% contributing 7.2 percentage points.
