Exclusive
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
Today
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Lucapa to convene private viewing of rare diamond
The ASX-listed diamond company together with its Lulo mine partners, Endiama and Rosas & Petalas will unveil an exceptional 15-carat polished heart shape gem at the event.
Lucapa its Mothae mine partner, the government of Lesotho will also unveil a 213 carat rough white D-colour diamond.
"To mark the occasion, WA Museum's iconic giant blue whale will turn pink as part of a unique light show," Lucapa told Rough & Polished.
Lucapa has a 40% stake in Angola's Lulo mine and a 70% stake in Mothae.
Lulo has achieved gross revenues of over $200 million at an average sale price of $1,780 per carat, making it one of the world's highest US dollar per carat alluvial diamond production.
Lucapa completed construction and commissioning of a new 1.1 Mtpa Mothae diamond plant in 2018, enabling commercial production to commence in January 2019.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished