Lucapa to convene private viewing of rare diamond

Lucapa Diamond is set to convene an exclusive, private viewing at the international diamond showcase in Perth, Australia next week.

The ASX-listed diamond company together with its Lulo mine partners, Endiama and Rosas & Petalas will unveil an exceptional 15-carat polished heart shape gem at the event.

Lucapa its Mothae mine partner, the government of Lesotho will also unveil a 213 carat rough white D-colour diamond.

"To mark the occasion, WA Museum's iconic giant blue whale will turn pink as part of a unique light show," Lucapa told Rough & Polished.

Lucapa has a 40% stake in Angola's Lulo mine and a 70% stake in Mothae.

Lulo has achieved gross revenues of over $200 million at an average sale price of $1,780 per carat, making it one of the world's highest US dollar per carat alluvial diamond production.

Lucapa completed construction and commissioning of a new 1.1 Mtpa Mothae diamond plant in 2018, enabling commercial production to commence in January 2019.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





