Exclusive
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Lucapa recovers 138ct diamond at Lulo
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond
Lucapa Diamond has recovered its 24th +100 carat diamond from the Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola.
It said the 138-carat diamond was recovered from Mining Block 46.
The latest recovery was the seventh +100 carat diamond recovered in 2021 to date at Lulo since exploration and mining operations began.
The Lulo mine, which is 40%-owned by Lucapa has been mining commercially since 2015.
Lucapa and its project Lulo joint venture partners have also achieved highly encouraging results from their search to discover the primary hard-rock source of the high-value Lulo alluvial diamonds.
The miner recently sold a rough diamond parcel of 4,000 carats from Lulo for $5 million.
The diamonds achieved an average price of $1,239 per carat.
Lulo has so far this year sold 9,312 carats of rough diamonds for $14.5 million or $1,557 per carat.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished