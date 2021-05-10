Lucapa recovers 138ct diamond at Lulo

Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

Lucapa Diamond has recovered its 24th +100 carat diamond from the Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola.It said the 138-carat diamond was recovered from Mining Block 46.The latest recovery was the seventh +100 carat diamond recovered in 2021 to date at Lulo since exploration and mining operations began.The Lulo mine, which is 40%-owned by Lucapa has been mining commercially since 2015.Lucapa and its project Lulo joint venture partners have also achieved highly encouraging results from their search to discover the primary hard-rock source of the high-value Lulo alluvial diamonds.The miner recently sold a rough diamond parcel of 4,000 carats from Lulo for $5 million.The diamonds achieved an average price of $1,239 per carat.Lulo has so far this year sold 9,312 carats of rough diamonds for $14.5 million or $1,557 per carat.