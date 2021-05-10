Mountain Province Diamonds announced US$33.0 million term loan

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that it has amended its credit agreement with Dunebridge Worldwide Ltd., as lender, adding a US$33.0 million term loan facility to its existing US$25.0 million revolving credit facility.

The terms of the revolving facility were unchanged as a result of the transaction.

The independent directors of Mountain Province concluded that the transaction is reasonable and represents the best alternative for the company in the circumstances.

The independent directors have unanimously recommended the transaction to the board of directors of the company. The Board has approved it and found that the transaction is designed to improve the financial position of the company.

Dunebridge is controlled by Dermot Desmond, an insider and related party of Mountain Province. Mr. Desmond owns approximately 32% of the Company's stock.



