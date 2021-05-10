Exclusive
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Late 19th century 5.22-carat Kashmir sapphire and diamonds ring at NY sale on May 19
Image credit: Bonhams
The Bonhams' New York Jewels sale scheduled for May 19 will highlight a ring adorned with a 5.22-carat unheated Kashmir sapphire and diamonds from the late 19th century.
The 18-karat pink gold and silver-topped gold ring is valued at $280,000 to $480,000. According to the auction house, Kashmir sapphires are highly prized for their rarity, beauty and unique vivid blue hue.
"Discovered in India in the 1880s and mined for less than a decade, Kashmir sapphires originate in the Zanskar region of the Himalayas, a place so high and inaccessible it is referred to as 'above the snows,' Bonhams New York Head of Jewels Caroline Morrissey commented. “The Kashmir sapphire and diamond ring in our May sale is an outstanding example of this coveted jewel that has long been prized by royalty as a talisman for protection and a symbol of power. The blue tint of this 5.22-carat cushion-shaped Kashmir sapphire is piercingly bright and beautifully set within a charming old European-cut frame of ten exquisite diamonds.”
The May 19 auction will also feature diamond rings, a Tiffany & Co ring with an oval-shaped mixed-cut Pigeon’s Blood Burmese ruby, as well as jewellery pieces from legendary houses Bulgari, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished