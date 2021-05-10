FCRF: Fancy color diamond prices increase in Q1 2021

Announcing the Fancy Color Diamond Index results for Q1 2021, the Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) mentions through a press release that the prices of Fancy Color diamonds increased by 0.3% during Q1 2021, with +0.5% for blues and +0.4% pinks.

Following a challenging year, the first quarter of 2021 proved that Fancy Color Diamond prices are resilient and on the rise across the board as things in the USA slowly go back to normal.

In Q1 2021, Fancy Intense and Fancy Vivid segments both presented an increase of 0.4% in comparison to a slight decrease of 0.2% in the Fancy segment. The noticeable decrease this past quarter was in the Fancy 2 carats category by -1.1%. Conversely, the Fancy Intense 2 carats category presented the highest climb of 2.6% in Q1 2021, followed by the Fancy Intense 3 carats segment increasing by 1.9%.

Prices of Pink diamonds presented an increase of 0.4% across the board, led by an increase of 1.5% and 1.4% in 2 and 3 carats in all saturations. Fancy Intense Pink diamonds of 2 carats rose by 3.4% and Fancy Intense Pink of 3 carats increased by 2.3%. Prices of Fancy Pink of 2 carats decreased by -1.1%.

Blue diamonds presented a price rise of 0.5%, with 1.5 carat Fancy Intense Blue leading with an increase of 2.6%. 1.5 carats in all blue saturations rose by 1.5%, with the Fancy Vivid Blue 1.5 carats rising by 1.9% as well. Prices of Fancy Blue 3 carats decreased by -1.4%.

Fancy Vivid Yellow 3 carats and Fancy Vivid Yellow 10 carats showed a price increase of 1.1% and 1.2% respectively. In Q1 2021, the Yellow diamonds demonstrated a minor price decrease of -0.2% after a stable year, with the Fancy Yellow 5 carats segment dropping by -2.4%.

FCRF Data supplier David Shara said: “As the USA rebounds from Covid-19 we are witnessing an uplift in spirits, which in turn affects the demand for luxury goods. We see now and will see a continuous rise in prices of Fancy Color diamonds.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





