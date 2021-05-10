Exclusive
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
FCRF: Fancy color diamond prices increase in Q1 2021
Following a challenging year, the first quarter of 2021 proved that Fancy Color Diamond prices are resilient and on the rise across the board as things in the USA slowly go back to normal.
In Q1 2021, Fancy Intense and Fancy Vivid segments both presented an increase of 0.4% in comparison to a slight decrease of 0.2% in the Fancy segment. The noticeable decrease this past quarter was in the Fancy 2 carats category by -1.1%. Conversely, the Fancy Intense 2 carats category presented the highest climb of 2.6% in Q1 2021, followed by the Fancy Intense 3 carats segment increasing by 1.9%.
Prices of Pink diamonds presented an increase of 0.4% across the board, led by an increase of 1.5% and 1.4% in 2 and 3 carats in all saturations. Fancy Intense Pink diamonds of 2 carats rose by 3.4% and Fancy Intense Pink of 3 carats increased by 2.3%. Prices of Fancy Pink of 2 carats decreased by -1.1%.
Blue diamonds presented a price rise of 0.5%, with 1.5 carat Fancy Intense Blue leading with an increase of 2.6%. 1.5 carats in all blue saturations rose by 1.5%, with the Fancy Vivid Blue 1.5 carats rising by 1.9% as well. Prices of Fancy Blue 3 carats decreased by -1.4%.
Fancy Vivid Yellow 3 carats and Fancy Vivid Yellow 10 carats showed a price increase of 1.1% and 1.2% respectively. In Q1 2021, the Yellow diamonds demonstrated a minor price decrease of -0.2% after a stable year, with the Fancy Yellow 5 carats segment dropping by -2.4%.
FCRF Data supplier David Shara said: “As the USA rebounds from Covid-19 we are witnessing an uplift in spirits, which in turn affects the demand for luxury goods. We see now and will see a continuous rise in prices of Fancy Color diamonds.”
