ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Mountain Province Diamonds announced first quarter financial results
603,000 carats sold, with total proceeds of $54.2 million (US$42.7 million) at an average realised value of $90 per carat (US$71). Adjusted EBITDA1 of $19.1 million. Net income of $7.3 million or $0.03 earnings per share.
Stuart Brown, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "With a tough quarter behind us, our focus now shifts to making up the carat shortfall, and revenue over the remainder of 2021… This will have a positive effect on the average value of diamonds recovered. We expect this to drive the recovery of between 6.3 – 6.5 million carats, at or just below 2020's recovery of 6.5 million carats".
Brown informed that the company has agreed terms with Dunebridge Worldwide Ltd. for a short-term loan of US$33 million that will address "our near term liquidity needs and allows us the time to execute on this year's revised mine plan". "This plan shows us largely making up the lost production, revenue and cash generation during 2021 and should allow us to repay this loan by the end of 2021, " Brown said.
According to him, the diamond industry is bearing up well through the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, globally retailers continue to report increasing revenue as economic activity increases, in turn this is having a positive impact on polished and rough diamond prices. "We believe that the recovery across all sectors of the industry will continue for the remainder of 2021," Brown concluded.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished