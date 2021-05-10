ALROSA diamond sold at Christie's

An exceptionally flawless ALROSA diamond weighing over 100 carats has been sold at Christie's Magnificent Jewels. A private client purchased the gem for $ 14 million, according to vesti.ru.

The diamond’s name is The Spectacle. It is the largest stone in the history of Russian diamond cutting distinguished by the highest color and clarity grades.

The polished diamond was produced from a rare rough diamond weighing 207.29 carats unearthed in 2016 at the Zarnitsa Mine. This diamond is one of the largest recovered by ALROSA in the 21st century.

The Rapaport List estimates the value of a stone of this size with similar characteristics at $ 17,200,000.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





