Exclusive
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Only 10% of Angola's rough diamonds being traded in Antwerp – AWDC
Only 10% of the southern African country's diamonds are being sold in Antwerp, according to AWDC President Chaim Pluczenik in a statement emailed to Rough&Polished from Luanda where he is visiting with other top delegates from Antwerp, Belgium.
"Producers across the globe bring their rough diamonds to Antwerp first, because we can guarantee maximum revenue and true market value, yet barely 10% of Angola's rough diamonds find their way to the Antwerp's open market today," he said.
"We are here [in Angola] to talk about how Antwerp can contribute and ensure Angola reaps the full benefits of this precious resource in full transparency, and what we can do to support Angola, by sharing our knowledge, expertise, and network, to build a sustainable diamond industry from the huge potential it holds."
President Lourenço visited Antwerp in 2018, just months after taking office.
During the visit, he acknowledged that hardly any of Angola's rough diamonds were traded directly on the Antwerp market for decades.
President Lourenço then indicated his desire to reform the Angolan diamond industry and collaborate closely with Antwerp.
Antwerp delegation members met with the minister for mineral resources, Diamantino Azevedo as well as with Endiama and Sodiam Presidents Ganga Jr. and Bravo da Rosa and other Angolan industry stakeholders, engaging in one-on-one business meetings during formal and informal meetings throughout the two-day visit.
The visit of Antwerp-based traders, specialist manufacturers, miners, tender houses, and boiling experts marks the next step in the Angolan-Antwerp partnership.
About 86% of the world's rough diamonds are traded in Antwerp making the city the global leader in the rough diamond trade.
Angola produced about 8 million carats last year down from 9.4 million carats in 2019 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished