ALROSA reports its April 2021 diamond sales results

ALROSA has reported its preliminary rough and polished sales results for April 2021.

ALROSA sales of rough and polished diamonds in April totaled $401 million, including proceeds from rough diamond sales of $383 million, and polished diamond sales of $18 million, the company's media communications service reported.

For four months of 2021, total rough and polished diamond sales accounted for $1,561 million, including $1,509 million of rough diamond sales and $51 million of polished.

“In April, demand for diamond jewelry in the key markets continued to remain sustainably robust. Rough diamonds’ stocks at the mid-stream remain modest, while the supply of rough diamonds gradually moves to a deficit state as global diamond production capacities structurally reduced. Our April sales were well supported by the successful results delivered by auctions of high-quality large rough, as well as by strong sales of polished diamonds”, said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





