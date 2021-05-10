David Bouffard and Peter Karakchiev re-elected to the RJC board of directors

Today News

The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the world’s leading standard setting organisation for the entire jewellery and watch supply chain, announced new appointments to their board at their Annual General Meeting.

Chair David Bouffard from Signet Jewelers, and Vice-Chair Peter Karakchiev from ALROSA were re-elected.

Today, RJC’s membership has grown in excess of 1400 members – uniting companies and associations with the shared belief that all jewellery should be produced responsibly, contributing to the prosperity and preservation of the planet.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





