Exclusive
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Sakura Diamond to take centre stage at Christie’s Hong Kong auction on 23 May
Image credit: Christie's
Christie's Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels auction will present The Sakura Diamond, a 15.81 carat fancy vivid purple-pink internally flawless diamond.
The world's largest-ever internally flawless purple-pink diamond will take centre stage, alongside The Sweet Heart, a 4.19 carat fancy vivid pink heart-shaped diamond.
In addition, a 50.05 carat D colour flawless briolette diamond will be offered without reserve.
The auction will also offer an outstanding selection of exquisite gemstones, jadeite, and stunning iconic signed pieces from illustrious jewellery maisons, showcasing the very best of luxury.
The auction will take place at 2 pm on 23 May 2021.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished