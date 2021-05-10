Exclusive
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
ALROSA holds successful online auction in April for special size rough diamonds
Digital twin technology allows clients to analyze goods remotely and trace polished diamonds up to the mine.
The digital auction took place from 1 to 22 of April without physical viewings, 238 clients registered. ALROSA sold 142 lots weighing about 2,040 carats for $8.8 million. There were 27 winners from Belgium, Israel, India, the UAE, Russia, and the USA.
“Digital auctions for large, special size diamonds proved their attractiveness for our clients last year. Apart from the obvious benefits of choosing goods remotely while travel restrictions are still in place, they allow our clients to purchase rough for polished diamonds with guaranteed provenance. On client’s demand, ALROSA may provide tracing for diamonds polished from rough that were bought at auctions using digital twins technology,” – Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA, commented.
ALROSA started piloting digital auctions in 2019 with regular goods, the first digital auction for special size rough diamonds took place in March 2020. Digital twin technology allows buyers to analyze the key parameters of every diamond. 3D-scan provides comprehensive data on the shape, internal inclusions, color, and fluorescence of each diamond in a standard Sarine Advisor’s planning format. Buyers’ experts may immediately evaluate potential polished diamond output.
Buying goods at digital auction, clients may build tracing chains, using cutting plans and polished diamonds’ parameters. This data allows unambiguously linking polished gems to initial rough. ALROSA, in turn, verifies this information and adds it to the respective diamond’s passport stored at the company’s protected platform.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished