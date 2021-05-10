Exclusive
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
PGM miner Eastplats boosts revenue from SA operations
It said the revenue growth is due to the strong operating results from the retreatment project.
It, however, recorded a net loss to equity shareholders of $8 million or loss of $0.08 per share for the year ended December 31 compared to earnings to equity shareholders of $100 000 or earnings of $0.00 per share for the prior year, resulting from an increase in non-cash finance costs, foreign exchange losses and the legal settlement with AlphaGlobal.
Eastplats generated about 134 tonnes of pressed filter cake PGM concentrate and delivered 32.18 tonnes in 2020.
It completed the reconfiguring and optimisation of the PGM Circuit D early this year, which also includes funding for some of the initial work required to restart the main PGM plant circuit.
The company also reported 987,003 tonnes of chrome concentrate production, a 68% increase from 2019 production.
"Circuit D's first full month of production is an important breakthrough for the company," Eastplats chief executive Diana Hu.
"It not only created a new revenue stream in addition to the company's chrome production but will also assist and accelerate the recommissioning of the PGM Main Circuit, which is expected to add a further 600 t to 800 t a month of PGM concentrates from September, a significant boost to the company's operation and revenue growth."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished