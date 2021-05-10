Lulo diamonds achieves an average price of $1,239 per carat – Lucapa

Lucapa Diamond has sold a rough diamond parcel of 4,000 carats from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola for $5 million.

The diamonds, it said, achieved an average price of $1,239 per carat.

Lucapa said the sale excluded seven high-value diamonds, including two pink diamonds, which had been put aside for a later sale.

Lulo has so far this year sold 9,312 carats of rough diamonds for $14.5 million or $1,557 per carat.

The Lulo mine has been mining commercially since 2015 and has produced over twenty +100 carat diamonds to date, including a 404-carat D-colour Type IIa stone.

Lucapa and its Project Lulo JV partners have also achieved highly encouraging results from their search to discover the primary hard-rock source of the high-value Lulo alluvial diamonds.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





