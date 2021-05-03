Exclusive
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
May auction of AGD DIAMONDS
The diamond auction held on May 10 by Grib Diamonds, an Antwerp-based trading division of AGD DIAMONDS, has yielded over USD 26 million in revenue.
According to Grib Diamonds, buyers were offered about 6,000 carats of diamonds. Auction lots included stones weighing 10.8 carats and above. Among those put on the block, three diamonds totally weighing more than 400 carats brought in almost USD 8 million, with one of them 186 carats in size fetching USD 3.7 million, which made it the most expensive diamond ever sold by Grib Diamonds.
As a result of the previous auction, the company sold more than 580,000 carats of rough diamonds, raising about USD 40 million amid a stronger market.
AGD DIAMONDS, which is the successor of the North Geological Exploration Trust established in 1931, extracts diamonds at the Vladimir Grib Mining and Processing Division in the Arkhangelsk Province. The company considers its priority to introduce modern, environmentally friendly technologies and equipment that do not harm the environment.