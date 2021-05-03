May auction of AGD DIAMONDS

Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS

The diamond auction held on May 10 by Grib Diamonds, an Antwerp-based trading division of AGD DIAMONDS, has yielded over USD 26 million in revenue.According to Grib Diamonds, buyers were offered about 6,000 carats of diamonds. Auction lots included stones weighing 10.8 carats and above. Among those put on the block, three diamonds totally weighing more than 400 carats brought in almost USD 8 million, with one of them 186 carats in size fetching USD 3.7 million, which made it the most expensive diamond ever sold by Grib Diamonds.As a result of the previous auction, the company sold more than 580,000 carats of rough diamonds, raising about USD 40 million amid a stronger market.AGD DIAMONDS, which is the successor of the North Geological Exploration Trust established in 1931, extracts diamonds at the Vladimir Grib Mining and Processing Division in the Arkhangelsk Province. The company considers its priority to introduce modern, environmentally friendly technologies and equipment that do not harm the environment.