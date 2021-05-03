CNRG slams gold smuggling in Zimbabwe

The Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) has expressed grave concern over the continued smuggling of Zimbabwe's mineral resources, particularly gold by politically connected criminal networks.

This follows Sunday's arrest of Tashinga Nyasha Masinire at OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa on charges of illegally possessing 23 pieces of gold valued at R11 million or $700,000.

He flew from Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare, Zimbabwe without any detection by the airport security personnel.

The gold was discovered in Masinire's luggage and he failed to produce a permit that allows him to transport the gold.

"The arrest of Masinire by South African authorities raises questions about the porosity of Zimbabwe's ports," said CNRG.

"The smooth departure of Masinire with his loot exposes the complicity of Zimbabwe's immigration and security authorities in the smuggling of the country's minerals."

The arrest of Masinire follows another high profile arrest of Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya in October 2020, who was found with contraband of 6kg of gold.

Rushwaya is yet to be cleared by the courts and remains the President of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





