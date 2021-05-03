Exclusive
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
Yesterday
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
CNRG slams gold smuggling in Zimbabwe
This follows Sunday's arrest of Tashinga Nyasha Masinire at OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa on charges of illegally possessing 23 pieces of gold valued at R11 million or $700,000.
He flew from Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare, Zimbabwe without any detection by the airport security personnel.
The gold was discovered in Masinire's luggage and he failed to produce a permit that allows him to transport the gold.
"The arrest of Masinire by South African authorities raises questions about the porosity of Zimbabwe's ports," said CNRG.
"The smooth departure of Masinire with his loot exposes the complicity of Zimbabwe's immigration and security authorities in the smuggling of the country's minerals."
The arrest of Masinire follows another high profile arrest of Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya in October 2020, who was found with contraband of 6kg of gold.
Rushwaya is yet to be cleared by the courts and remains the President of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished