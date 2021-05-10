Exclusive
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Indian jewellers get interim relief from ‘mandatory hallmarking’ till 14 June 2021
According to Rohan Shah, Senior Advocate, appearing for GJC in a virtual hearing, the new regulation making it compulsory to hallmark gold jewellery before it is stored or sold with effect from 1st June 2021 will result in great hardship to 500 000 jewellers in India. Also, he said that the percentage of hallmarking centres available in India is about 34% and at least 488 districts did not have any hallmarking centres. With about 60 000 mn pieces of jewellery, which need to be hallmarked, any breach of the said mandate of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016 (BIS Act) will be punishable with maximum imprisonment of one year. Also, it was not possible for every piece of jewellery presently available to be hallmarked before these provisions of law come into force. In addition, the situation is aggravated by the present COVID restrictions preventing a person to travel from one district to another.
Ashish Pethe, Chairman GJC, said, “The Government cannot imprison any jeweller or levy any fines whatsoever for any default. We feel BIS will look at the gravity of the order and will try to resolve what the court has envisaged and hold mandatory hallmarking till things are fixed with the industry, which is equally interested in hallmarking applied reasonably.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished