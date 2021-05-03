Natural diamond industry organizations ask Pandora to correct recent public statement

Unhappy with Pandora, one of the world’s leading fashion jewellery retailers, publishing a public statement with a narrative positioning laboratory-grown diamonds (LGDs) as an ethical choice versus natural diamonds, the leadership of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the World Diamond Council (WDC), CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) are up in arms.

Calling it a false and misleading narrative, the organizations on May 7 said that ‘Pandora sells only 50,000 pieces set with small diamonds, out of annual sales of the total of 8.5 pieces. From a marketing point of view, Pandora’s strategic decision to adopt the much cheaper LGDs may be a sound marketing decision by itself as diamonds made up such a small segment in their products catalogue. But, the wording Pandora chose to motivate and announce its decision was outright reprehensible and irresponsible. This, therefore, is no small matter, and we hope that Pandora will recant and apologize,’ the natural diamond industry organizations opined.

They claimed that the natural diamond industry employs tens of millions of people around the world who depend on the income and welfare that the natural diamond industry provides, especially now more than ever given the hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The misleading narrative created by Pandora’s announcement implying the natural diamond industry is both less ethical can have been unintended but will impact substantial consequences on communities in developing nations. Therefore the industry organizations have called upon Pandora to support communities by correcting the record.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





