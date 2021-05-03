Exclusive
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
Today
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Natural diamond industry organizations ask Pandora to correct recent public statement
Calling it a false and misleading narrative, the organizations on May 7 said that ‘Pandora sells only 50,000 pieces set with small diamonds, out of annual sales of the total of 8.5 pieces. From a marketing point of view, Pandora’s strategic decision to adopt the much cheaper LGDs may be a sound marketing decision by itself as diamonds made up such a small segment in their products catalogue. But, the wording Pandora chose to motivate and announce its decision was outright reprehensible and irresponsible. This, therefore, is no small matter, and we hope that Pandora will recant and apologize,’ the natural diamond industry organizations opined.
They claimed that the natural diamond industry employs tens of millions of people around the world who depend on the income and welfare that the natural diamond industry provides, especially now more than ever given the hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The misleading narrative created by Pandora’s announcement implying the natural diamond industry is both less ethical can have been unintended but will impact substantial consequences on communities in developing nations. Therefore the industry organizations have called upon Pandora to support communities by correcting the record.
