Exclusive

ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general

Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...

Today

Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same

Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...

03 may 2021

Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals

The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...

26 april 2021

Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”

Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...

19 april 2021

Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty

Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...

12 april 2021

Natural diamond industry organizations ask Pandora to correct recent public statement

Today
News
Unhappy with Pandora, one of the world’s leading fashion jewellery retailers, publishing a public statement with a narrative positioning laboratory-grown diamonds (LGDs) as an ethical choice versus natural diamonds, the leadership of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the World Diamond Council (WDC), CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) are up in arms.
Calling it a false and misleading narrative, the organizations on May 7 said that ‘Pandora sells only 50,000 pieces set with small diamonds, out of annual sales of the total of 8.5 pieces. From a marketing point of view, Pandora’s strategic decision to adopt the much cheaper LGDs may be a sound marketing decision by itself as diamonds made up such a small segment in their products catalogue. But, the wording Pandora chose to motivate and announce its decision was outright reprehensible and irresponsible. This, therefore, is no small matter, and we hope that Pandora will recant and apologize,’ the natural diamond industry organizations opined.
They claimed that the natural diamond industry employs tens of millions of people around the world who depend on the income and welfare that the natural diamond industry provides, especially now more than ever given the hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The misleading narrative created by Pandora’s announcement implying the natural diamond industry is both less ethical can have been unintended but will impact substantial consequences on communities in developing nations. Therefore the industry organizations have called upon Pandora to support communities by correcting the record.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished 


Print version