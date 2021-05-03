Exclusive
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
Today
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Lucara marks return to higher levels of operating margin
The dual-listed diamond miner recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.
It reported a net income of $3.4 million during the first quarter and earnings per share of $0.01 compared to a net loss of $3.2 million and loss per share of $0.01, a year earlier.
It said the value of the rough diamonds transacted through the Clara platform in the first quarter was $6 million over six sales, double the $3 million transacted on the platform, the same period in 2020.
Strong price increases have been observed in each of the sales conducted since the beginning of the year.
Meanwhile, Lucara said it produced 80,014 carats in the first quarter, achieving a recovered grade of 11.9 carats per hundred tonnes.
It said two diamonds were recovered greater than 300 carats in weight, while two were greater than 200 carats.
At least 188 Specials (+10.8 carats) were recovered from direct milling during the first quarter, representing a 6.8% weight percentage of total direct milling recovered carats, in line with resource expectations.
Lucara's production guidance for 2021 remained unchanged at between 340,000 carats and 370,000 carats, while revenue was projected at $180 million to $210 million.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished