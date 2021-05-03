Exclusive
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
Yesterday
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
WGC: Surging COVID cases in India slowed down demand recovery in Q1
According to the Council, consumer confidence has dipped, and anecdotal evidence suggests that wedding postponements have risen, impacting wedding purchases.
The increasing restrictions have resulted in gradually declining sales throughout April.
With lower retail demand, the domestic premium fell to $0.5-1/oz by the final week of the month, compared to a premium of $3-4/oz at end of March.
Also, WGC forecasts that ‘Akshaya Tritiya’, a major gold buying festival, falls on 14 May and gold sales are poised to exceed last year’s low base, but the rising number of COVID cases will likely hamper the overall level of demand. Sales may find marginal support through retailers’ digital/omnichannel strategies, something which was still being developed last year.
