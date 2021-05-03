Exclusive
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
China’s recent high gold imports indicates high demand in Q2
But with the elongated International Labour Day holiday starting on 1 May, and the pandemic currently being well contained, gold demand could receive a boost during this offseason. The World Gold Council (WGC) also expected that wedding jewellery demand might offer substantial support as many couples plan to hold their delayed weddings during the upcoming holiday. This reflected in an $11/oz average local gold price premium during April, $3.6/oz higher than March.
During April there were indications that the People’s Bank of China has permitted imports of ~150t of gold.
Recent data from China Customs showed imports of 38t in March, 32t higher m-o-m and 20t higher y-o-y. The pandemic-stricken March of 2020 and fewer working days in February 2021 were the main reasons for the sizable increases.
Chinese gold consumption has surged so far in 2021, while imports have been somewhat muted since early 2020, resulting in tightening supply-demand conditions and a domestic gold price spread. Potentially higher imports in Q2 shows that Chinese gold demand could remain higher says WGC.
