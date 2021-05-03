DMIA to showcase diamond verification equipment in New York

Today News

The Diamond Manufacturers & Importers Association of America (DMIA), in cooperation with the Assure Program of the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) and the Jewelers Vigilance Committee (JVC), will host its first annual Diamond Technology Showcase, offering its members and industry operators at large an opportunity to try and test many of the diamond screening devices available today.

Beginning in mid-May, the Diamond Technology Showcase will run for two months at the DMIA premises located at The World Diamond Tower in mid-town Manhattan.

In support of the Diamond Technology Showcase, DMIA President Stuart Samuels emphasized the importance of protecting and safeguarding the integrity and health of the diamond supply chain: “Every responsible dealer of diamonds, regardless of his or her position in the diamond supply pipeline, should have direct access to a reliable diamond screening and testing device to ensure that they are not unwittingly taking in or presenting laboratory-grown diamonds as natural. Therefore, they must acquaint themselves with the available equipment and learn how to operate these devices on a day-to-day basis. Screening equipment must become an integral part of the process of buying and selling diamonds. Today, it is an essential tool, just like a diamond scale,” Samuels stated.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





