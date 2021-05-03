ALROSA sees stable demand for high-quality roughs in April

ALROSA held in April auctions for special size rough diamonds at its main trading offices to meet clients’ demand in purchasing high-quality rough.

Answering the market’s needs amid the remaining and newly introduced counter-pandemic measures worldwide, ALROSA in April held rough diamond auctions at those trading offices where it was possible.

According to the company, in course of the month, auctions for special size (over 10.8 carats) rough diamonds were held with viewings in Antwerp, Dubai, Moscow and Ramat Gan.

In Antwerp, the company sold 121 lots weighing 1,855 carats and earned $10.3 million. 22 companies from Belgium, India, Israel and the UAE bought the goods.

In Dubai, 137 diamonds with a total weight of 2,126 carats were sold to 42 companies from Belgium, India, Israel, UAE and Russia. The overall revenue amounted to $10.7 million.

At auction in Moscow, the company sold 237 diamonds weighing 3,353 carats for $12.2 million. Diamonds were purchased by 25 companies from Belgium, China, Israel, India and the UAE.

The auction in Ramat Gan fetched $9.1 million, 37 companies from Belgium, India and Israel bought 113 rough diamonds weighing 1,786 carats.

“Answering its clients’ requests, ALROSA in April mobilized all main trading offices where auctions were possible. Results show that there is a persisting need in high quality rough at the market. During April auctions, the company sold more than 90 percent of lots tendered with total proceeds significantly higher than starting prices,” commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



