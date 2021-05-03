Exclusive
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
ALROSA sees stable demand for high-quality roughs in April
Answering the market’s needs amid the remaining and newly introduced counter-pandemic measures worldwide, ALROSA in April held rough diamond auctions at those trading offices where it was possible.
According to the company, in course of the month, auctions for special size (over 10.8 carats) rough diamonds were held with viewings in Antwerp, Dubai, Moscow and Ramat Gan.
In Antwerp, the company sold 121 lots weighing 1,855 carats and earned $10.3 million. 22 companies from Belgium, India, Israel and the UAE bought the goods.
In Dubai, 137 diamonds with a total weight of 2,126 carats were sold to 42 companies from Belgium, India, Israel, UAE and Russia. The overall revenue amounted to $10.7 million.
At auction in Moscow, the company sold 237 diamonds weighing 3,353 carats for $12.2 million. Diamonds were purchased by 25 companies from Belgium, China, Israel, India and the UAE.
The auction in Ramat Gan fetched $9.1 million, 37 companies from Belgium, India and Israel bought 113 rough diamonds weighing 1,786 carats.
“Answering its clients’ requests, ALROSA in April mobilized all main trading offices where auctions were possible. Results show that there is a persisting need in high quality rough at the market. During April auctions, the company sold more than 90 percent of lots tendered with total proceeds significantly higher than starting prices,” commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished