Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
05 april 2021
Lucara secures $220mln for Karowe underground expansion, working capital
The MLAs are ING Bank N.V., Natixis, Societe Generale, London Branch, Africa Finance Corporation and Afreximbank.
The dual-listed miner said the Facilities would include two tranches, a project finance facility of $170 million to fund the development of the underground project and a working capital facility of $50 million to support the ongoing operation of the Karowe open-pit mine.
"Securing credit commitments for the arrangement of +$200 million senior debt facilities from five leading international financial institutions, with significant mining and metals track records and experience in Africa, is an important achievement for Lucara and a strong endorsement of our underground expansion plans," said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.
"The Karowe diamond mine remains one of the world's highest margin diamond mines and in just over eight years of production, has yielded 4 of the 10 largest diamonds in recorded history, including the 1,758 carat Sewelô, the largest diamond recovered from Botswana, and the 1,109 Lesedi La Rona which sold for $53 million."
Lucara said the debt package would supplement cash flows from continued operations of the open pit over the next five years, extending Karowe's mine life out from 2025 until at least 2040.
Meanwhile, Lucara said it extended its current working capital facility of $50 million with Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank, London Branch.
The current facility is expected to be extinguished when the project financing debt package achieves financial close.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished