Tiffany & Co. launches engagement ring for men

Today News

Tiffany & Co., the iconic New York Jeweler, will launch its first-ever engagement ring collection for men.

While its wedding rings cater to both men and women, Tiffany has never designed an engagement ring specifically with men in mind - till today, the Diamond loupe writes.

Currently, engagement rings account for 26% of the company’s total revenue.

The engagement ring collection is not the first time the brand decided to be more men-inclusive. In 2019 Tiffany launched its first-ever men's collection, the Tiffany 1837 Makers collection.

Tiffany, which reported more than US$4 billion in jewelry sales last year, was acquired in January by luxury giant LVMH for US$15.8 billion.

In May, Tiffany will a collection of solitaire rings for men with sizable round brilliant and emerald-cut diamonds up to 5 carats set in platinum or titanium.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





