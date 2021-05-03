Exclusive
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Tiffany & Co. launches engagement ring for men
While its wedding rings cater to both men and women, Tiffany has never designed an engagement ring specifically with men in mind - till today, the Diamond loupe writes.
Currently, engagement rings account for 26% of the company’s total revenue.
The engagement ring collection is not the first time the brand decided to be more men-inclusive. In 2019 Tiffany launched its first-ever men's collection, the Tiffany 1837 Makers collection.
Tiffany, which reported more than US$4 billion in jewelry sales last year, was acquired in January by luxury giant LVMH for US$15.8 billion.
In May, Tiffany will a collection of solitaire rings for men with sizable round brilliant and emerald-cut diamonds up to 5 carats set in platinum or titanium.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished