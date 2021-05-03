World’s first public tender for rare Australian pink diamonds slated for June/July

An Australian finance corporation, which currently holds a collection of Argyle’s rare pink diamonds as mortgagee in possession, has asked Yourdiamonds.com, an Australian technology startup founded by Tim Goodman, a former Executive Chairman of Sotheby’s Australia, to sell the stones.

The five pink diamonds ranging from 0.40 carat to 1.01 carat, originally sourced from the Argyle Diamond Mine, are expected to fetch over $1mn. The request to sell the gems inspired Tim to expand the sale to include other pink diamonds originally from the Argyle mine.

A fine Argyle Diamond Mine certified pink oval cut diamond of 4PP colour weighing 0.54 carats estimated to fetch $200,000 – 270,000 at the Yourdiamonds.comTM Public Tender from 21 June – 01 July 2021.

The catalogue will be capped at just 30 pink diamonds. The final accumulated collection will be the subject of high security travelling roadshow around the Australian capital cities. The sealed Tender Bids will be opened at 10.00 am in Sydney on Friday 02 July in the presence of a Partner at international accountants, Grant Thornton.

“We are creating a secondary market. The primary market is strong and the timing is perfect for sellers. Subject to the success of this first project we intend to conduct a Public Tender of Australian pink diamonds twice a year. We may extend the scope to include diamonds of other colours originally sourced from the Argyle Mine,” Tim Goodman said.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



