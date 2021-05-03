Exclusive
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
World’s first public tender for rare Australian pink diamonds slated for June/July
The five pink diamonds ranging from 0.40 carat to 1.01 carat, originally sourced from the Argyle Diamond Mine, are expected to fetch over $1mn. The request to sell the gems inspired Tim to expand the sale to include other pink diamonds originally from the Argyle mine.
A fine Argyle Diamond Mine certified pink oval cut diamond of 4PP colour weighing 0.54 carats estimated to fetch $200,000 – 270,000 at the Yourdiamonds.comTM Public Tender from 21 June – 01 July 2021.
The catalogue will be capped at just 30 pink diamonds. The final accumulated collection will be the subject of high security travelling roadshow around the Australian capital cities. The sealed Tender Bids will be opened at 10.00 am in Sydney on Friday 02 July in the presence of a Partner at international accountants, Grant Thornton.
“We are creating a secondary market. The primary market is strong and the timing is perfect for sellers. Subject to the success of this first project we intend to conduct a Public Tender of Australian pink diamonds twice a year. We may extend the scope to include diamonds of other colours originally sourced from the Argyle Mine,” Tim Goodman said.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished