Lucapa rakes in $1.5mln from Mothae diamond sale

Lucapa Diamond has realised $1.5 million from the third sale of the year of diamonds from its 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho.

It said the 3,617-carat parcel of rough diamonds was sold for $420 per carat.

Mothae will receive a minimum average cash flow value of $630 per carat for the first twelve months of the diamond sales and purchase agreement with Safdico International.

It said the difference between minimum average cash flow value and the selling price will be recouped by Safdico from sales delivered in the future with an average price higher than $630/ carat.

Lucapa said the South lobe of the Mothae kimberlite has an expected modelled value range of $377 to $748 for its three zones (average of US$635/carat).

The total average diamond price achieved in the three sales of the year is $936/ carat.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





