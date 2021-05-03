Exclusive
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company and member of the Dali Group, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Botswana Diamonds discovers new kimberlite blow at Thorny River
The new blow was about the same size as the River Blow discovered at Thorny River in November 2020.
It said 71 metres of kimberlite was intersected in the 12 holes, with an additional 19 metres of kimberlitic breccia.
The widest kimberlite down-the-hole intersection was 18 metres.
Botswana Diamonds said the integration of the two bodies was yet to be confirmed due to restricted drilling access between the two areas, which are less than 100 metres apart.
A continuous body would represent a significant discovery, Botswana Diamonds said.
"This would double the volume of ore," said company chairperson John Teeling.
"It is worth noting that the kimberlite dyke system at Thorny River contains an average of 60 diamond carats per one hundred tonnes of ore. We expect the current discovery to maintain that pattern."
Botswana Diamonds said the next step was to integrate the results of the latest drilling programme into previous drilling and ground geophysics campaigns and to develop a three-dimensional model of the two discoveries.
This, it said, was expected to be complete by the end of May.
Following this, samples from the drill chips which have been taken for diamond recovery and kimberlitic mineral content would be analysed and this is expected to be complete by mid-July.
Based on the results from these two workstreams, further resource definition work will be planned.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished