De Beers contributes 4% to Anglo American's underlying EBITDA in 2020

Today News

Anglo American's diamonds unit contributed 4% to the group's underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

The diversified miner, which has an 85% stake in De Beers, revealed in its seventh annual Tax and Economic Contribution Report that diamonds contributed $417 million to the group's EBITDA in 2020.

The diamond giant produced 25.1 million carats last year.

Iron ore was the major contributor to Anglo's underlying EBITDA at 47% or about $4,6 billion.

This was followed by PGMs at 26% or about $2,6 billion, while copper came in third with a 19% contribution to the group's underlying EBITDA or about $1,9 billion.

Meanwhile, Anglo said its tax and economic contributions amounted to more than $25 billion in 2020.

The diversified miner said in its seventh annual Tax and Economic Contribution Report that the contributions were made across all its major operating jurisdictions.

"Our annual Tax and Economic Contribution Report helps our stakeholders more fully understand the breadth of our role in society," said Anglo chief executive Mark Cutifani.

"The enduring positive impact of a business can only be properly assessed when you consider the total footprint of its contributions. It is with this transparency that we seek to build trust as a corporate leader in our industry - a key pillar of our Sustainable Mining Plan."



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





