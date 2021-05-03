Exclusive
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company and member of the Dali Group, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
De Beers contributes 4% to Anglo American's underlying EBITDA in 2020
The diversified miner, which has an 85% stake in De Beers, revealed in its seventh annual Tax and Economic Contribution Report that diamonds contributed $417 million to the group's EBITDA in 2020.
The diamond giant produced 25.1 million carats last year.
Iron ore was the major contributor to Anglo's underlying EBITDA at 47% or about $4,6 billion.
This was followed by PGMs at 26% or about $2,6 billion, while copper came in third with a 19% contribution to the group's underlying EBITDA or about $1,9 billion.
Meanwhile, Anglo said its tax and economic contributions amounted to more than $25 billion in 2020.
The diversified miner said in its seventh annual Tax and Economic Contribution Report that the contributions were made across all its major operating jurisdictions.
"Our annual Tax and Economic Contribution Report helps our stakeholders more fully understand the breadth of our role in society," said Anglo chief executive Mark Cutifani.
"The enduring positive impact of a business can only be properly assessed when you consider the total footprint of its contributions. It is with this transparency that we seek to build trust as a corporate leader in our industry - a key pillar of our Sustainable Mining Plan."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished