Exclusive
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized Economic Operator” (AEO)...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Hong Kong’s jewellery sales records up 81% in March
In only jewellery sales, Hong Kong has reported an 81 per cent jump in March, compared to the same period a year ago. This is attributed to a healthier business environment and improving consumer sentiment.
Jewellery sales recorded a 19 per cent year-on-year increase, from January to March. Overall sales of all retail goods rose 20.1 per cent in March while first-quarter sales were up 7.5 per cent.
According to Hong Kong, the increase was mainly due to the low base of comparison in 2020. Also, the 7.5 per cent hike in Q1 sales was much lower in comparison with a 32.5 per cent increase registered in Q1 2019.
However, while local consumption improved following the relaxation of social distancing measures since mid-February, the near-term outlook for the retail trade is still challenging as inbound tourism remains bleak.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished