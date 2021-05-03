Gem Diamonds unearths 254ct diamond from Lesotho mine

Today News

Gem Diamonds has recovered a high quality 254 carat Type II white diamond from its 70%-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho.

The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

The company produced 29, 010 carats at the mine from 1 January to 31 March 2021 compared to 26, 110 carats, a year earlier.

Although the production from the mining mix was not as impressive as the second half of 2020, with fewer large diamonds recovered due to the areas accessed under the mining plan, Gem said prices achieved on a like for like basis remained strong for Letšeng's high-value diamond production.

The average price achieved for the first quarter was $1, 630 per carat compared to $1 615 per carat, the previous year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





