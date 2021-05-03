Exclusive
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company and member of the Dali Group, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Pandora to launch LGD jewellery starting from £250 on 6 May
Launching on Thursday, May 6th, both online and in store - and only available in the UK throughout 2021 - the collection is fronted by model and industry icon Ashley Graham and renowned actress and activist Rosario Dawson, who were chosen as ambassadors "due to their resilience and strength".
Starting at £250, each stone is an Excellent cut, ranging from 0.25 to 1 carat with I colour and VS2+ clarity across all carat weights, and are set in yellow gold, white gold and sterling silver across rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets.
The first major jewellery brand to step into this world of cultured diamonds, Pandora is hoping to further demonstrate its commitment to creating beautiful, conscious jewellery.
"Our aim with the collection is really to democratise diamond. We pride ourselves as a brand on being inclusive and celebrating all women and so we aim to offer all women high quality, real diamonds at a more affordable price," says Pandora about the launch.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished