Pandora to launch LGD jewellery starting from £250 on 6 May

Pandora has announced on 4 May that its next milestone is a lab-grown diamond line. While much-needed efforts and initiatives are no doubt underway to improve the world of diamond mining, a sustainable, ethical alternative is fast becoming a serious source of competition in the form of lab-grown diamonds, says a report in glamourmagazine.

Launching on Thursday, May 6th, both online and in store - and only available in the UK throughout 2021 - the collection is fronted by model and industry icon Ashley Graham and renowned actress and activist Rosario Dawson, who were chosen as ambassadors "due to their resilience and strength".

Starting at £250, each stone is an Excellent cut, ranging from 0.25 to 1 carat with I colour and VS2+ clarity across all carat weights, and are set in yellow gold, white gold and sterling silver across rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets.

The first major jewellery brand to step into this world of cultured diamonds, Pandora is hoping to further demonstrate its commitment to creating beautiful, conscious jewellery.

"Our aim with the collection is really to democratise diamond. We pride ourselves as a brand on being inclusive and celebrating all women and so we aim to offer all women high quality, real diamonds at a more affordable price," says Pandora about the launch.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





