Exclusive
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company and member of the Dali Group, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Pandora takes ethical stand against mined diamonds
The maker of affordable trinkets will now use diamonds manufactured in laboratories after it last year said it will stop using newly mined gold and silver.
While mined diamonds only went into about 50,000 Pandora pieces out of a total of roughly 85 million items -- the move reflects greater demand for sustainability.
Pandora, the Copenhagen-based jeweller, said it will release its first collection using lab-made stones in the U.K., and turn to other markets in 2022. According to Pandora CEO Alexander Lacik, for millennials in particular, the awareness of what a lab-created diamond is, is significantly higher than with the older generation, so it’s a matter of education as well. They are more concerned about sustainability aspects.
Despite decades of reform, the jewellery market continues to be dogged by reports of human rights abuses at mines and factories. Retailers and makers of lab-grown diamonds have proliferated in recent years, offering sustainable stones that are also more affordable than the mined kind.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished