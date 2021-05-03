Exclusive
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company and member of the Dali Group, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
LGDs more popular in Europe than in US
According to the research findings, forty-one per cent said they had bought or been given an LGD, compared with 32 per cent in the USA.
Reportedly, more than 1,500 consumers in France, Italy, Germany, Spain and Great Britain took part in the survey, by market research consultants The MVEye. They had all spent at least $300 on jewelry in the last three years.
While the study showed that one in four agreed with statements that LGDs were identical to mined stones, more environmentally friendly, and cost about a third less, eight per cent said mined diamonds were rarer and would hold their value better.
Marty Hurwitz, CEO of The MVEye, said they'd been surprised by the high level of awareness about lab-grown diamonds. "Younger European consumers who responded to this study articulated a strong interest in seeing the lab-grown diamond category expand. Compared to their American counterparts, of similar age, they are more engaged in social issues, as well as how businesses address environmental, social and governance issues, he added.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished