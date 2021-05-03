LGDs more popular in Europe than in US

Jewelry buyers in Western Europe are more likely to embrace lab-grown diamonds than those in the USA, says an Idexonline report citing new research by The MVEye.

According to the research findings, forty-one per cent said they had bought or been given an LGD, compared with 32 per cent in the USA.

Reportedly, more than 1,500 consumers in France, Italy, Germany, Spain and Great Britain took part in the survey, by market research consultants The MVEye. They had all spent at least $300 on jewelry in the last three years.

While the study showed that one in four agreed with statements that LGDs were identical to mined stones, more environmentally friendly, and cost about a third less, eight per cent said mined diamonds were rarer and would hold their value better.

Marty Hurwitz, CEO of The MVEye, said they'd been surprised by the high level of awareness about lab-grown diamonds. "Younger European consumers who responded to this study articulated a strong interest in seeing the lab-grown diamond category expand. Compared to their American counterparts, of similar age, they are more engaged in social issues, as well as how businesses address environmental, social and governance issues, he added.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





