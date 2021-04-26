TAGS reports 100% sales from April Tender in Dubai

Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) held the April Tender between the 25 and 29 April 2021 in Dubai. Despite the serious COVID situation in India, which resulted in the imposition of severe travel restrictions into the UAE and around the world, virtually all the leading manufacturers decided to relocate their buying teams to Dubai before the lockdown to ensure a supply of rough to the factories.

TAGS received a new supply of Angolan ‘Run of Mine’ rough which included several Exceptional Special stones +10.8 carats. Total carats offered were in the region of 45,000 cts with a value of approx $18m.

While the number of visiting companies was impacted by the travel restrictions, TAGS still welcomed close to 100 companies, from all the leading centres and reported 100% sales.

Most companies will now remain in Dubai to participate in the forthcoming De Beers and ALROSA sales which will be joined by several other small tenders taking place at the DDE Tender facility in the coming few weeks.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



