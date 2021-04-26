Exclusive
Yesterday
26 april 2021
19 april 2021
12 april 2021
05 april 2021
Impala Platinum boosts Q3 output at Rustenburg
It said Impala Rustenburg benefitted from an efficient start-up in January, despite the logistical complexities of managing employees' return to work during the ongoing pandemic.
The period also saw the operation faced with interrupted power supply, increased illegal mining activity and intermittent industrial action across the contractor workforce.
Grade improvements reflect successful targeted management strategies and benefit from reduced dilution following the completion of the 16 Shaft orepass system rehabilitation.
Milled grade also rose by 2% to 4.03g/t, while improved recoveries and yield from higher tailings volumes resulted in 6E concentrate production increasing by 12%, or 32 000 ounces, to 307 000 ounces.
Impala said in the prior comparable period, an estimated 6% of production volume, equating to 17 500 ounces 6E, was foregone due to the implementation of care and maintenance ahead of the national lockdown in South Africa.
Refined 6E production of 296 000 ounces, however, declined by 14% during the quarter from 343 000 ounces in the prior corresponding period.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished