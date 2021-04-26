Exclusive
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company and member of the Dali Group, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized...
Today
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
De Beers leads ESG Q1 ranking of global miners
The Anglo American unit jumped to the pole position due to an increased focus on equality and sustainability.
Mining Weekly reports that De Beers scored the highest in London-based Alva's quarterly rating of environmental, social and governance perceptions.
South Africa's platinum miner Sibanye-Stillwater was ranked second as it showed the biggest improvement from the previous quarter.
The improvement in rankings was due to the company's partnership with Johnson Matthey to find more efficient uses of critical metals used in batteries.
Vale SA was ranked the least despite reaching a settlement with Brazilian authorities over a 2019 dam disaster.
"[Vale's result] is a combination of greater visibility around the original negative story and then dissenting voices on the settlement itself," Alva co-founder and chief strategy officer Alastair Pickering was quoted as saying.
The ESG criteria are being used to assess companies' non-financial performance and investors are increasingly backing companies planning for a future where sustainability and ethical impact are central to survival.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished