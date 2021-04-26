AGD DIAMONDS nets $ 40 M at auction in Antwerp

A recent auction in Antwerp held by Grib Diamonds, the trading arm of AGD DIAMONDS developing the Grib Diamond Field in the Arkhangelsk Province, resulted in $ 40 million netted for more than 580 000 carats of rough diamonds sold.

Summing up the auction, Grib Diamonds pointed to a slight increase in prices for the offered assortment of goods, indicating continuous high demand for diamonds ranging from 5 to 10 carats, as well as stones weighing 2-4 and 1.0-1.5 carats. Good prices were also obtained for smaller stones. Prices for very small diamonds weakened and showed a decline, with a few exceptions.

At the next auction, Grib Diamonds intends to offer new goods from Angola, including diamonds weighing 10.8 carats and above and smaller stones, which will be on display at a viewing in Antwerp from 21 May onwards.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





