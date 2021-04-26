Imperial jewels at Christie's Geneva auction

Image credit: Christie's

May 2021 marks the 200th anniversary of the death of Emperor Napoleon I (1769-1821). By an incredible coincidence, the parure of the Grand Duchess of Baden and Napoleon's adopted daughter Stephanie de Beauharnais (1789-1860), decorated with diamonds and sapphires, will be displayed at the Christie's "Magnificent Jewels" auction in Geneva on 12 May. The spectacular parure - a set of jewels designed to be worn together - consists of a necklace, a ring, a bracelet, a pair of earrings, two brooches, two pendants, and a tiara. The parure was inlaid with 38 Ceylon sapphires in the early 1800s. The crown of Queen Maria II of Portugal, decorated in the center with an outstanding Burmese sapphire, will also be put up for auction.