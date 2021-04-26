Exclusive
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company and member of the Dali Group, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized...
Yesterday
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Imperial jewels at Christie's Geneva auction
Image credit: Christie's
May 2021 marks the 200th anniversary of the death of Emperor Napoleon I (1769-1821). By an incredible coincidence, the parure of the Grand Duchess of Baden and Napoleon's adopted daughter Stephanie de Beauharnais (1789-1860), decorated with diamonds and sapphires, will be displayed at the Christie's "Magnificent Jewels" auction in Geneva on 12 May. The spectacular parure - a set of jewels designed to be worn together - consists of a necklace, a ring, a bracelet, a pair of earrings, two brooches, two pendants, and a tiara. The parure was inlaid with 38 Ceylon sapphires in the early 1800s. The crown of Queen Maria II of Portugal, decorated in the center with an outstanding Burmese sapphire, will also be put up for auction.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished