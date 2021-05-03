Top gemstone and jewellery brands & CGWG launch sustainability resource platform

To boost the coloured gemstone industry, leading jewellery makers Chopard, Kering, LVMH, Richemont, Swarovski and Tiffany & Co., now part of the LVMH Group and coloured gemstone mining companies Gemfields and Muzo and Coloured Gemstones Working Group (CGWG) have launched the Gemstones and Jewellery Community Platform, uniting gemstone and jewellery brands through shared commitments for people and the planet, says a press release from CGWG.

The Platform, developed by sustainability consulting firm TDI Sustainability, is freely available to all the gemstone and jewellery companies from mining through to cutting and polishing, trading and retailing.

The CGWG has been collaborating with industry bodies and associations including the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) as well as other partners such as GemCloud to promote the implementation of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas.

During the launch, Dr. Assheton Stewart Carter, CEO of TDI Sustainability says, “Our objective is to democratize sustainability, so it is accessible to even the smallest businesses and the individual craftsperson. By providing access to knowledge, we can take a step towards transforming the lives and livelihoods of people working across the coloured gemstone supply chain.”

Caroline Scheufele, Chopard Co-President and Artistic Director said: “ Thanks to this initiative, Chopard has succeeded in sourcing responsibly mined coloured stones for various creations. However, there is still a long way to go to improve sustainable practices in the field of coloured stones.”

Jack Cunningham, Sustainability, Policy & Risk Director, Gemfields said: “Since launching in 2009, Gemfields has championed responsibility across the coloured gemstone sector. As a proud founding member of the CGWG since 2015, we have contributed our time, expertise and lessons learned, whether through the first-ever ESG audits of the downstream industry or investing in physical traceability technology and blockchain platforms”

Geraldine Vallejo, Sustainability Programme Director, Kering said: “For Kering, sustainability is inherent to Luxury and we feel like it is our responsibility, as a leader in our field, to drive positive change within the coloured gemstones supply chains. We hope the concrete nature of the CGWC Community platform and the tools it offers will support the colored gemstones industry in its journey towards sustainability.”

Hélène Valade, Environmental Development Director, LVMH said: “LVMH and its Maisons believe that offering jewellery mounted with responsibly-sourced gemstones is a duty that we share with all our stakeholders. Only through collaboration such as within the CGWG can we bring about true and long-lasting change in the sector and add a stone to the legacy of responsible mineral sourcing.”

“The CGWG has been a great opportunity for Muzo to partner with fellow members to advance positive change in the industry. With the launch of the GJCP, Muzo is pleased to be part of an initiative that opens the pathway of sustainable and responsible sourcing for the wider industry” said Charles C. Burgess, President & CEO, The Muzo Companies Colombia

Matthew Kilgarriff, Director Corporate Social Responsibility, Richemont International SA said: “The launch of the Gemstones and Jewellery Community Platform is a milestone in the industry’s responsible journey and we encourage all our suppliers and actors of the value chain to join the community and leverage its tools.”

Matthias Krismer, Procurement Manager, Swarovski said: “To meet today’s global challenges, there is a need for partnerships between individuals, companies, and organizations to collectively find solutions to the most compelling sustainability issues.”

Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tiffany & Co. said,”Tiffany & Co. is proud to be a founding member of the Coloured Gemstone Working Group and to launch the Gemstones and Jewellery Community Platform, which makes available resources for the entire gemstones and jewelry industry, and advancement towards a more transparent and responsible colored gemstone supply chain.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





