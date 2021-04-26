Exclusive
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company and member of the Dali Group, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized...
Today
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Give us back our diamonds, SA politician to Queen Elizabeth II
The politician Mbusiyseni Ndlozi said the diamonds should be brought back to South Africa without compensation as they belong to the country they were found.
"Expropriation of the Queen's crown without compensation: we want our diamonds back!" he tweeted.
Queen Elizabeth II has two of the biggest diamonds – the Cullinan I and Cullinan II – ever found in the world and both were unearthed in South Africa.
The Cullinan I diamond (or Star of Africa) is 530.2 carat pear-shaped and is set as the main stone in the majestic Sceptre with the Cross.
The second-largest is Cullinan II or the Second Star of Africa, weighing 317.4 carats and it was mounted in the Imperial State Crown.
Petra Diamonds currently owns the Cullinan mine.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished