Give us back our diamonds, SA politician to Queen Elizabeth II

A member of Parliament for South Africa's opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has demanded South Africa's diamonds be returned by Queen Elizabeth II.

The politician Mbusiyseni Ndlozi said the diamonds should be brought back to South Africa without compensation as they belong to the country they were found.

"Expropriation of the Queen's crown without compensation: we want our diamonds back!" he tweeted.

Queen Elizabeth II has two of the biggest diamonds – the Cullinan I and Cullinan II – ever found in the world and both were unearthed in South Africa.

The Cullinan I diamond (or Star of Africa) is 530.2 carat pear-shaped and is set as the main stone in the majestic Sceptre with the Cross.

The second-largest is Cullinan II or the Second Star of Africa, weighing 317.4 carats and it was mounted in the Imperial State Crown.

Petra Diamonds currently owns the Cullinan mine.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





