Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Namibia to finalise redrafting Mining and Diamond Acts
New Era quoted mines minister Tom Alweendo as saying in a budget vote to the National Assembly that more efforts will be geared towards enforcement of laws and conditions of licenses to ensure that operations are conducted under safe conditions.
"We intend to enhance beneficiation of locally produced diamonds in support of the Growth at Home strategy," said the minister.
"The ministry will also revise diamond license application criteria and conditions; intensify inspection and monitoring of the diamond value chain activities. In addition, the ministry will continue to build the necessary skills and expertise in-house in the areas of diamond sorting and valuation".
He also said that N$10.9 million ($764,200) had been set aside for the Protection of the Diamond Industry programme, which seeks to protect Namibia's diamond resources through sound regulatory oversight.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished