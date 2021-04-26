Namibia to finalise redrafting Mining and Diamond Acts

Today News

Namibia is expected to conclude the re-drafting of the Mining and Diamond Acts that are to be tabled in Parliament this year, local media reports.

New Era quoted mines minister Tom Alweendo as saying in a budget vote to the National Assembly that more efforts will be geared towards enforcement of laws and conditions of licenses to ensure that operations are conducted under safe conditions.

"We intend to enhance beneficiation of locally produced diamonds in support of the Growth at Home strategy," said the minister.

"The ministry will also revise diamond license application criteria and conditions; intensify inspection and monitoring of the diamond value chain activities. In addition, the ministry will continue to build the necessary skills and expertise in-house in the areas of diamond sorting and valuation".

He also said that N$10.9 million ($764,200) had been set aside for the Protection of the Diamond Industry programme, which seeks to protect Namibia's diamond resources through sound regulatory oversight.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





