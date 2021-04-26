Arctic Star discovers 2nd kimberlite on the Diagras project

Arctic Star Exploration Corp announced that it has made a new kimberlite discovery, on the Diagras project in the Lac de Gras kimberlite field NWT 380km north of Yellowknife. The discovery has been named the Sequoia Kimberlite.

The Sequoia discovery drill hole was drilled vertically, through 7 m of water and 21 m of overburden. The hole completed at 154m still in kimberlite. Indicator minerals, such as pyrope garnet, eclogitic garnet, clinopyroxene, and ilmenite, have been observed in the core. The kimberlite is coarse-grained exhibiting centimeter size olivine macrocrysts.

All core containing kimberlite will be split and sent for caustic fusion to recover diamonds.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





