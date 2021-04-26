Exclusive
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
PGI expects demand for platinum jewellery to grow during the year
PGI identified three key predictions for the platinum jewellery industry in 2021, including greater confidence for spending, a stronger appetite for precious jewellery, and increasing market demand driven by non-bridal jewellery.
Precious jewellery shows the second-largest growth amongst the 21 discretionary spending categories in China, surpassing dining and travelling which have been suppressed by the pandemic. This can be attributed to consumers’ growing desire to commemorate meaningful moments in unusual and trying times.
According to the survey, the average expenditure on non-bridal jewellery in China marked the largest growth, with an increase of 39% for self and 23% for others compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In the next 12 months, purchase incidence rates have risen significantly in China and India, with 75% of interviewees indicating that they will buy non-bridal jewellery for themselves in China, followed by 79% in India, and 65% in the US.
Jewellery retailers should expect continued sales growth as consumers increasingly return to stores in many markets. Retailers may leverage these findings to create seasonal collections that speak to consumer segments within each market.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished