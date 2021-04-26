Exclusive
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Goldplat completes sale of Kilimapesa Gold
The AIM-listed company said the conclusion of the transaction will allow it to focus on its recovery operations and Mayflower Gold's parent company Mayflower Capital Investments to accelerate its investment into Kilimapesa.
Goldplat has operations in South Africa and Ghana.
" Mayflower has proven its commitment over the last eight months to Kilimapesa Gold Mine through the investment of capital and management resources and has raised further cash of $2 million to advance the project," said Goldplat chief executive Werner Klingenberg.
"We believe that it was opportune for us to complete the transaction at this stage to allow the Mayflower team to implement their strategic initiatives and to ensure the success of the Kilimapesa Mine for all stakeholders involved."
It said the initial consideration receivable by Goldplat is in the form of a secured debenture of $1.5-million, to be satisfied by cash and/or the issue of shares to that value in Papillon Holdings payable on Papillon's readmission to trading on the LSE following completion of the reverse takeover of Mayflower Gold with 30% of the initial consideration payable in cash.
With the completion of the sale of Kilimapesa, Goldplat is entitled to receive a 1% net smelter royalty on all production from Kilimapesa up to a maximum of $1.5-million on any future production from the mine.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished